Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys Shares of 385 Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 138.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 90.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 2.0 %

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $235.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.87 and a fifty-two week high of $260.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.33.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $245.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.88.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

