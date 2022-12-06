NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 907 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lowered its position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,582 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 2.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 115.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Down 3.4 %

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.40 and its 200 day moving average is $41.06. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $53.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

Insider Activity at First Financial Bankshares

In other news, CEO F Scott Dueser purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.59 per share, with a total value of $37,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 940,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,365,198.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO F Scott Dueser purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.59 per share, with a total value of $37,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 940,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,365,198.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.28 per share, for a total transaction of $181,804.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 898,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,969,849.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 9,606 shares of company stock valued at $378,745 over the last ninety days. 4.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

