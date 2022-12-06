ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,698 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 161.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 2.3 %

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $119.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $66.06 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 14.70%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.