Echo Street Capital Management LLC Has $352,000 Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 74.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,705 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.38.

Shares of KMB opened at $137.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

