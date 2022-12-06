Echo Street Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,264 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,725,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at $99,081,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Best Buy by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,621,004 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $105,674,000 after acquiring an additional 514,856 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Best Buy by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,359,623 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $214,490,000 after acquiring an additional 420,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Best Buy by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,108,275 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $191,643,000 after acquiring an additional 416,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,809.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,356,727.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 392,633 shares of company stock worth $31,923,616 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Best Buy Stock Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Best Buy to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.44.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $84.32 on Tuesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $112.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.03.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.69%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

See Also

