Echo Street Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 27.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 239.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,492,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 288,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,534,000 after buying an additional 18,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $139.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.91. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $96.83 and a 52-week high of $148.75.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RGA shares. StockNews.com raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.89.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.