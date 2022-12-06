Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,262,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 201,415 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.48% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $109,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth $1,111,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 341,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,695,000 after acquiring an additional 25,429 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 175,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,571,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.43.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

FITB stock opened at $32.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.98. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.92 and a 52-week high of $50.64. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 27.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.62%.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CFO James C. Leonard acquired 3,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.16 per share, with a total value of $125,198.88. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,478,087.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CFO James C. Leonard purchased 3,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.16 per share, for a total transaction of $125,198.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,478,087.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,535.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

