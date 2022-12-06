PFS Investments Inc. Takes $240,000 Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,176 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in EOG Resources by 3.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,721 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,349,555 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $259,485,000 after buying an additional 411,414 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in EOG Resources by 25.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,944,716 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $877,414,000 after buying an additional 1,591,147 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 15.5% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 294,151 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,486,000 after buying an additional 39,393 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 15.2% during the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,636 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG Resources Trading Down 3.5 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on EOG. Johnson Rice downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.05.

Shares of EOG opened at $134.14 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.67 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. On average, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

