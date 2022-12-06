KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Holdings Lifted by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,910 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $16,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Eschler Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,190,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $471,705,000 after buying an additional 597,379 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $421,000. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

NYSE:KKR opened at $49.57 on Tuesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $78.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.15.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently -98.41%.

KKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $309,044,942.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.