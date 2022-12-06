Echo Street Capital Management LLC Has $423,000 Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.3% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 155.3% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 9,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 1.6 %

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $86.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.48. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $69.91 and a fifty-two week high of $129.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.69.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 33.41%.

Several analysts have commented on EMN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.