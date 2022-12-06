NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 694 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

NewEdge Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 79.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 564.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ENSG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.60.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $91.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.63 and its 200 day moving average is $83.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.29 and a 52-week high of $96.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total value of $185,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Ensign Group news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 1,014 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $87,264.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,921,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total transaction of $185,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,986,116. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Further Reading

