Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,097 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 799.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 531,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,943,000 after acquiring an additional 472,600 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 76.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 582,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,369,000 after buying an additional 251,999 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 11.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,464,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,995,000 after buying an additional 243,574 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 99.7% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 467,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,732,000 after buying an additional 233,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,834,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,362,000 after buying an additional 208,620 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WH. TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.13.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $71.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.44. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.81 and a 12-month high of $93.86.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $407.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.15 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 32.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 8,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $605,230.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,034 shares in the company, valued at $374,428.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 8,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $605,230.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,034 shares in the company, valued at $374,428.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $291,200.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,712 shares of company stock worth $1,013,090 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

