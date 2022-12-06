Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 10,721 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,721 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.25% of TransUnion worth $39,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRU. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in TransUnion by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 829,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,766,000 after acquiring an additional 102,100 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 248,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $60.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.29. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $50.32 and a 1 year high of $120.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.11.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $938.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.27 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 15.58%. Research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 6.54%.

TRU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on TransUnion from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on TransUnion from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on TransUnion from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price target on TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.79.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

