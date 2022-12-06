General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,258 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 4.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,058,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,842,000 after purchasing an additional 42,848 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in General Electric by 51.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 58.9% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in General Electric by 14.0% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Trading Down 2.6 %

GE opened at $84.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. General Electric has a 52 week low of $59.93 and a 52 week high of $103.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.11.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.73.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.