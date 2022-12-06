Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires 99 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.97.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $118.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.55. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.89 and a fifty-two week high of $242.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,751,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $1,532,290.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,314,793.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,751,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,011 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,689. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

