Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 1,058 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 158,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,795,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 795,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 17,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $78.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.24 and a 52 week high of $196.52.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert J. Manning bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert J. Manning bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $424,038.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.08.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Read More

