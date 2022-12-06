Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 54,321 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $15,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 407.0% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 25,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 20,769 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 25.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. American Trust raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 26.3% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 3,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 8.3% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SS&C Technologies Price Performance
SSNC stock opened at $52.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.24 and its 200 day moving average is $55.93. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.25 and a 52 week high of $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.
SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.36.
About SS&C Technologies
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.
