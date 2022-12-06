Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Newmont by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NEM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target (down from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.47.

Newmont Stock Down 2.5 %

NEM stock opened at $47.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.85. The firm has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 174.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $532,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,214,150.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $532,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,214,150.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,382 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

