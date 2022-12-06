Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires 120 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,489,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $95.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.51. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $81.10 and a 12-month high of $124.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamar Advertising

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $216,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,957.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

