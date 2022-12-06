Clearstead Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Clearstead Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Marriott International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 81,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,300,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAR. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Marriott International to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.71.

Shares of MAR opened at $162.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.84. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.69. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 132.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 24.39%.

Marriott International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,812 shares of company stock valued at $3,475,694. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

