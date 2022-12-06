Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 123 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,678 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,427,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,497,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,590 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,720,943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,026,000 after acquiring an additional 518,657 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,344,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,551,944,000 after acquiring an additional 462,306 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,767,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,224,549,000 after acquiring an additional 394,861 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,037,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,675,000 after acquiring an additional 368,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $204.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.75.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total transaction of $977,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,112.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Mark Adams sold 6,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total value of $977,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,112.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.87, for a total value of $8,143,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at $98,143,670.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 247,500 shares of company stock valued at $40,014,480. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $166.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.32 and a 1-year high of $194.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.33 and its 200 day moving average is $163.09.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

