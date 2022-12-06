Clearstead Advisors LLC Buys 420 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 118.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Moderna during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 754.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Moderna during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.93.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total value of $1,735,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,307,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,346,905.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total value of $1,735,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,307,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,346,905.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $188,573.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,627,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,844,900.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 585,377 shares of company stock worth $82,857,863. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $175.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $67.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.74. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $321.30.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

