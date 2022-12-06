Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 5,182 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,182 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 1,256.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,695,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201,657 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in PPL by 1,052.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,890,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PPL by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,238 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at about $46,121,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of PPL by 1,003.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,312,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,843 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $29.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.96. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99. The firm has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 0.80.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. PPL had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 94.74%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PPL shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

