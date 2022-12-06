Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 7,821 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,877 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,821 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.3% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 280,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Pluribus Labs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth about $358,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth about $8,380,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 16.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,693,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $162,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,089 shares in the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE:KMI opened at $18.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.97.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.91%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at $435,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,050 over the last quarter. 12.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

