Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 692 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Fortive to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.57.

Fortive Stock Performance

FTV opened at $67.22 on Tuesday. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $76.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.83.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 12.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 14.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortive

In other Fortive news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $2,247,945.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,412.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,412.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

