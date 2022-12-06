Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $816,000 Stock Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pure Storage

In other Pure Storage news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 12,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $381,384.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pure Storage Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE:PSTG opened at $29.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.29 and a 200-day moving average of $28.04. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 732.18, a PEG ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.27. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $36.71.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSTG. StockNews.com raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Pure Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.94.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

