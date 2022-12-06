Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,045 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $13,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RJF. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Raymond James by 222.5% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 365.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Raymond James by 434.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Raymond James to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.60.

Raymond James Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $116.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.44 and a 200-day moving average of $103.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.05. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $126.00.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,998. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

