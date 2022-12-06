Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $166.40.

Sempra Stock Down 1.3 %

Sempra stock opened at $163.69 on Friday. Sempra has a twelve month low of $124.31 and a twelve month high of $176.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.44. The company has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.24%.

Institutional Trading of Sempra

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in shares of Sempra by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 5,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Sempra by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sempra by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sempra by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Sempra by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Stories

