Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 10,308 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,308 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 32.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 1,473.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Element Solutions from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Element Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.07.

In related news, Director Martin E. Franklin purchased 250,000 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.11 per share, with a total value of $4,777,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 552,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,548,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Martin E. Franklin purchased 250,000 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.11 per share, with a total value of $4,777,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 552,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,548,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Martin E. Franklin purchased 135,000 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,551,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,037,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,599,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 687,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,054,920 over the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Element Solutions stock opened at $19.28 on Tuesday. Element Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $25.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.75 and its 200-day moving average is $18.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $618.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.69 million. Equities research analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.45%.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

