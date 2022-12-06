Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 926 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,686 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,285 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,107 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 527 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 15,633 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $85.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.12. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $96.50.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.20). The business had revenue of $889.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.42 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $477,390.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,618.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $132,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,495.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $477,390.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,690 shares in the company, valued at $559,618.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $87.50 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.85.

About Wynn Resorts

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.