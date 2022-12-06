GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.15)-($0.14) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.17). The company issued revenue guidance of $119-$120 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.33 million.
GitLab Stock Down 7.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $38.33 on Tuesday. GitLab has a 52-week low of $30.74 and a 52-week high of $97.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.29 and a 200-day moving average of $50.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -25.22 and a beta of -0.21.
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. GitLab had a negative net margin of 51.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that GitLab will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $352,736.16. Following the sale, the executive now owns 889,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,933,868.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 3,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $191,066.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,055.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $352,736.16. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 889,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,933,868.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLB. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GitLab in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in GitLab by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
