Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 196,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,132,000 after acquiring an additional 22,730 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.1% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 302,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,810,000 after acquiring an additional 50,651 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,411,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,735,000 after acquiring an additional 146,293 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.7% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 276,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,671,000 after acquiring an additional 9,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE PSX opened at $104.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $68.57 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The company has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.42.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 20.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.75%.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $66,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,625.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.73.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

