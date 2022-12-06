Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 192 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IT. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Gartner by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 908,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $219,811,000 after buying an additional 48,941 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 330,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,857,000 after buying an additional 53,583 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth $867,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth $733,000. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total transaction of $199,962.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 639 shares in the company, valued at $198,102.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total value of $199,962.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 639 shares in the company, valued at $198,102.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.50, for a total value of $261,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,345,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,131 shares of company stock worth $9,828,921 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $327.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.50.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $350.46 on Tuesday. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $221.39 and a one year high of $357.40. The company has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.04.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

