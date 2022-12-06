Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 861 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,457,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,694,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,615 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,463,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,686,641,000 after acquiring an additional 432,244 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,126,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,723,410,000 after acquiring an additional 586,997 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,798,000 after acquiring an additional 95,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.9% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,570,000 after acquiring an additional 932,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $1,330,532.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,695,174.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,616 shares of company stock worth $2,821,834. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF opened at $95.02 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $90.27 and a 52-week high of $162.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.41.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.83). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.50.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

