Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AGI. StockNews.com started coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.83.
Alamos Gold Price Performance
Shares of AGI stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $10.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.74. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 16.8% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 172,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 24,750 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 59.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 78,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 29,319 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 142.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the third quarter worth $2,219,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the third quarter worth $3,853,000. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Alamos Gold
Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alamos Gold (AGI)
- Splunk is Suddenly Looking Like a Slam Dunk
- Can GlobalFoundries Be the U.S. Version of Taiwan Semi ?
- CrowdStrike Selloff: It’s Time For Investors to Strike
- Pure Storage is a Steady Eddie Growing Storage Play
- Tesla Shares Are Sliding, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.