Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AGI. StockNews.com started coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Shares of AGI stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $10.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.74. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $213.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.80 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 16.8% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 172,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 24,750 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 59.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 78,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 29,319 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 142.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the third quarter worth $2,219,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the third quarter worth $3,853,000. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alamos Gold

(Get Rating)

Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.