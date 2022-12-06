Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 55.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,066,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 44.2% in the second quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 1,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CMG opened at $1,570.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,508.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,484.72. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,776.67. The firm has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.11 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CMG. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Stephens dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,819.56.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

