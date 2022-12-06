Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Invests $72,000 in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,257 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 2,345.9% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on eBay in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on eBay from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

eBay Stock Down 2.8 %

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $180,587.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,714.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $180,587.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,542 shares in the company, valued at $399,714.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,581 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EBAY stock opened at $43.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of -399.45, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $67.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.55.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 0.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is -800.00%.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.