Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $834,000 Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 141,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 12.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,343,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,033,000 after purchasing an additional 265,213 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth $418,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 10.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 405,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,797,000 after purchasing an additional 39,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 30.4% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $120.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $65.13 and a 12-month high of $146.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.87.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by ($1.29). Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 28.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valero Energy news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.