Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,237 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 18,598 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in V.F. were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in V.F. by 981.4% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 235.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 359.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $26.46 and a 1-year high of $78.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.91.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). V.F. had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VFC. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

