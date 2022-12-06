MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MINISO Group Stock Performance

Shares of MINISO Group stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. MINISO Group has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $13.00. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MINISO Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNSO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of MINISO Group by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 75,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of MINISO Group by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 11,962 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of MINISO Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,928,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,038,000 after purchasing an additional 165,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MINISO Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,530,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,742,000 after purchasing an additional 92,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle and pop toy products in the People's Republic of China and other countries in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

