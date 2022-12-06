Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 2,784 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,748 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,784 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANET. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 415.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 44.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $49,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,125.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $250,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,126,005.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $49,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,923 shares in the company, valued at $238,125.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,171 shares of company stock valued at $11,672,033 in the last quarter. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $132.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $148.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.07 and a 200-day moving average of $114.04.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $163.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Arista Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.32.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

