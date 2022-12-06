NewEdge Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

NewEdge Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,182 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,245 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter worth about $249,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 31.3% during the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 887.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 29,422 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 26,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter worth about $50,000. 10.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of RIO stock opened at $69.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.80. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $50.92 and a 52 week high of $84.69.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,700 ($69.50) to GBX 5,800 ($70.72) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Macquarie downgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,935.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

