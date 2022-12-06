Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 225,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,022,000 after acquiring an additional 21,403 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.2% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 23,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

NASDAQ MNST opened at $102.17 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $71.78 and a 1 year high of $104.65. The company has a market capitalization of $53.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.63.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MNST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.35.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,264.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,975.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,264.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,975.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $1,255,259.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,520.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 156,532 shares of company stock worth $15,296,782. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

