Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,186 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,400,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 193.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 17.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 218,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,539,000 after buying an additional 31,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.7% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXPD. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $1,304,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,014.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $1,304,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,014.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $105,097.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,664.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,336 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD opened at $111.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.96. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $86.08 and a one year high of $137.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.62. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

