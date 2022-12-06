DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Position Raised by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 963.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on DocuSign in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on DocuSign from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $42.44 on Tuesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $163.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.59 and its 200-day moving average is $59.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

