Sei Investments Co. Purchases 118,007 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 779,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,007 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $51,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Guggenheim cut their price target on AstraZeneca from £120 ($146.32) to £118 ($143.88) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.46) to GBX 118 ($1.44) in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,264.20.

AZN opened at $68.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.04. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $71.70. The company has a market capitalization of $212.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

