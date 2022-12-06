Quantamental Technologies LLC Takes $285,000 Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SQM. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,773,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 314.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,258,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,081,000 after buying an additional 954,100 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,365,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,269,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,056,000 after buying an additional 475,285 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1,384.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 478,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,930,000 after buying an additional 445,818 shares during the period. 22.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on SQM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $123.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.14.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $95.14 on Tuesday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a twelve month low of $46.13 and a twelve month high of $115.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.30. The company has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

(Get Rating)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Featured Articles

