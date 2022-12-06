Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Shares Purchased by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NBR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Nabors Industries by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,863,000 after purchasing an additional 143,840 shares in the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,871,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nabors Industries by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,276,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,989,000 after acquiring an additional 50,829 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Nabors Industries by 238.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,486,000 after acquiring an additional 48,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Nabors Industries by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 583,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,164,000 after acquiring an additional 42,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

NBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Nabors Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.67.

Nabors Industries stock opened at $144.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.37 and a 200-day moving average of $138.53. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of $77.11 and a 52 week high of $207.67.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($1.83). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a negative return on equity of 51.63%. The business had revenue of $698.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -26.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

