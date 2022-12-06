Quantamental Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 290.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,694,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,409,000 after purchasing an additional 16,876,785 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 246.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,406,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268,640 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 432.7% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,334,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,068 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 119.7% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,799,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,821,000 after purchasing an additional 980,091 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 15.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,091,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,760,000 after purchasing an additional 827,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $27.25 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.79.

Insider Activity

Albertsons Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ACI stock opened at $20.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $37.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.56.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 53.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

Albertsons Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Articles

