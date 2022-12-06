Quantamental Technologies LLC Makes New $355,000 Investment in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Livent by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,674,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,334,000 after acquiring an additional 797,187 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Livent by 35.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,799,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,979,000 after purchasing an additional 736,174 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Livent by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,824,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,997,000 after purchasing an additional 421,082 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in shares of Livent by 325.4% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 532,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,080,000 after purchasing an additional 406,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Livent by 22.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,042,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,236,000 after purchasing an additional 377,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Livent Stock Down 6.2 %

Livent stock opened at $26.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.67. Livent Co. has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $36.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LTHM shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Livent in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Livent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Livent from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Livent in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Livent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Livent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

In other news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,980,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,980 shares in the company, valued at $10,499,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of Livent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $118,282.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,418.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of Livent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,980,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,980 shares in the company, valued at $10,499,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

